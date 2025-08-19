Prostitution racket busted in Hazaribagh hotels, 26 taken into custody

Hazaribagh, Aug 19 In a massive crackdown on illegal sex trade, Hazaribagh Police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket allegedly being run from multiple hotels along the Ranchi-Patna highway in Jharkhand, officials said.

A total of 26 young men and women have been taken into custody during simultaneous raids on six hotels across the city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said the operation was carried out after police received credible intelligence that several hotels in the district were being used as hubs for prostitution under the guise of lodging facilities.

Acting on the input, SP Anjan ordered an immediate crackdown and formed eight special teams under DSP Sadar Manibhushan Prasad.

Starting at 10 a.m., the teams fanned out across the city and raided Hotel 7 Days, Hotel Rukmani, Hotel Two Inch, Hotel Spicy, Hotel Siddhivinayak and Hotel Varnika.

The raids continued till 2 p.m. on Tuesday. During the searches, police thoroughly inspected each room, seized objectionable items, and collected photographic and video evidence indicating organised prostitution activities.

Among those detained are several young men and women, including some college students. The detained individuals are being interrogated to ascertain their role. At the same time, hotel operators are also being questioned regarding their nexus with organised rackets.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the illegal trade may have links with some influential individuals in the city, and police are now probing their role.

The six hotels where raids were conducted have been sealed pending further inquiry.

SP Anjan issued a stern warning, saying, “Such immoral and illegal activities will not be tolerated in Hazaribagh. Strictest legal action will be taken against those running or supporting this racket.”

The high-profile raids have created a stir in Hazaribagh, with panic spreading among local hoteliers and traders operating on the busy Ranchi-Patna highway.

