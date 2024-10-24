Protest in Rameswaram against arrest of 16 Tamil fishers by Lankan Navy

Chennai, Oct 24 Fishermen and their families in Rameswaram are protesting against the arrest of 16 Tamil fishers from the area by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday night.

More than 200 people are squatting on the Rameswaram main road since Thursday morning and shouting slogans against the arrest of the fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

A strong police contingent has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

R. Mayilamma (61), from Rameswaram, who is one of the people protesting on the road, told IANS, “Both the Central and state governments have failed to bring about a solution to this vexing issue. The Sri Lankan government needs to be shown what we stand for as a country. However, those who govern us are not taking this matter seriously. We may have to stop going to the sea as this is truly heartbreaking.”

On Wednesday 399 boats ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram coast.

While they were fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the Sri Lankan Navy chased the boats and took 16 fishermen into custody and impounded their boats.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials told IANS that the boats belonging to Rama Pandian and Gokila from Rameswaram were impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The two boats and the 16 fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval camp and will be produced in court later today.

The fishermen association leader of Rameswaram, M.C. Thangabalu, told IANS, “This cannot go on indefinitely. The Government of India must take this issue up with the Sri Lankan government at the highest level. Many families are not allowing their men to venture out to sea, fearing arrests and jail terms in a foreign nation.

“People are leaving this livelihood, and we need immediate action from the Government of India.”

He also blamed the Tamil Nadu government and added that the Chief Minister must prioritise this issue and relentlessly pursue the Centre until a permanent solution is found.

It may be recalled that since June 16, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 425 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and impounded 58 boats.

Around 110 fishermen are still in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

P. Justin Antony, President, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) told IANS, “Both the governments, India and Sri Lanka should come forward for talks to avoid such incidents in the future. Such frequent incidents are creating a kind of fear among the fisherfolk and we are worried about our livelihood.”

He added, “There should be talks soon between the leaders of these two nations in which officers and fisher representatives should also participate.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor