Protesting low salary, IndiGo, Go First technicians go on 'sick leave'

Chennai, July 13 Continuing their protest against low salaries, the aircraft maintenance technic (ATMs) of two airlines IndiGo and Go First have reportedly gone on mass sick leave.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) hopes the situation will get back to normal soon.

However, when contacted by , a Go First spokesperson said: "We would like to clarify that there has been no general protest/agitation by the technic as construed.

"There are a few technic who were absent for 2-3 days. We are in constant discussion with our employees, explaining the present situation and addressing all concerns, if any."

"Additionally, it is also clarified that unlike as perceived or as in some other cases, we have reinstated employees from 'leave without pay' to normal working conditions and restored salaries to pre-Covid level since August/September 2021," the official said.

The official also said that the airline has adequate technic to manage the present operations and like any growing airline, it is also constantly reviewing, recognising the present team and recruiting new talents.

On the other hand, it is learnt IndiGo has started taking disciplinary action against the protesting aircraft maintenance technic.

The officials of IndiGo were not reachable for comments.

IndiGo through its public relations agency issued a statement saying that it is in dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances.

According to the statement, IndiGo is in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor