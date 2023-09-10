"Proud moment for India at G20": Shashi Tharoor hails India's G20 Sherpa for Delhi Declaration consensus

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday lauded India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant for ‘200 hours of non-stop negotiations' to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the Leaders' Summit here.

Tagging Kant’s remarks in an interview on how the consensus was achieved on the paragraphs on Russia-Ukraine, Tharoor wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter),” Well done ⁦ @amitabhk87 ⁩! Looks lile the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS! "Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got final draft," says India's G20 Sherpa on 'Delhi Declaration' consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!” Shashi Tharoor said in his post late Saturday night.

Speaking about the declaration, Amitabh Kant said that the most complex part of the entire G20 Summit was to achieve consensus on the geopolitical paragraphs, which required more than 200 hours of non-stop negotiations.

“The most complex part of the entire #G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non -stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, 15 drafts. In this, I was greatly assisted by two brilliant officers," Kant wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The G20 leaders, meeting in New Delhi, have unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration. According to India's G20 Sherpa, this declaration places strong emphasis on several key priorities. These include fostering robust and sustainable economic growth, expediting advancements towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals, establishing a green development pact to promote environmental sustainability, and revitalizing the spirit of multilateralism.