PSEB Class 5 results released, know how to check
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2022 05:44 PM2022-05-06T17:44:19+5:302022-05-06T17:44:38+5:30
Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 5 Results 2022. Students who had appeared in the exams can check the results on the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in. This year around 3.19 lakh appeared for the class 5 exams. The overall pass percentage this year is 99.57 percent.
The exam was conducted in offline mode and the authorities followed all the Covid guidelines. The examination was conducted from March 15 to March 23, 2022, in the state.
Know how to check the results
- Go to the official website PSEB on pseb-ac.in.
- Click on PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link.
- Enter the login details.
- Click the submit button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download it.
- Take the printout of the result for further need.