PSEB Class 5 results released, know how to check

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 5 Results 2022. Students who had appeared in the exams can check the results on the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in. This year around 3.19 lakh appeared for the class 5 exams. The overall pass percentage this year is 99.57 percent.

The exam was conducted in offline mode and the authorities followed all the Covid guidelines. The examination was conducted from March 15 to March 23, 2022, in the state.

Know how to check the results