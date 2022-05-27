PSEB Punjab Board to announce results of Class 10th and 12th results soon, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 27, 2022 04:50 PM2022-05-27T16:50:26+5:302022-05-27T16:50:41+5:30
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Class 12th and 10th results by the end of June. ...
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Class 12th and 10th results by the end of June. Once the announcement will be done of the results candidates can check their results on the official website - https://pseb.ac.in/en.
Students will need a registration number and roll number to check the results. The Punjab Board has conducted the Class 10th and 12th exams from April 24 to May 23, 2022.
Know how to check the results
- Go to the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in.
- You will be directed to two separate links of results one will be for 10th Class results and other will be for 12th Class results, choose your option according to your class.
- Enter your Roll no, registration number and date of birth as asked.
- Click on the submit button.
- Your results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take the printout of results for future use.