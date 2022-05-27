PSEB Punjab Board to announce results of Class 10th and 12th results soon, check details

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Class 12th and 10th results by the end of June. Once the announcement will be done of the results candidates can check their results on the official website - https://pseb.ac.in/en.

Students will need a registration number and roll number to check the results. The Punjab Board has conducted the Class 10th and 12th exams from April 24 to May 23, 2022.

Know how to check the results