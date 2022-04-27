PSI recruitment Scam: Bengaluru ADGP transferred with immediate effect

The Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Recruitment wing, Amrit Paul with immediate effect and posted as ADGP, Internal Security Divison in Bengaluru.

As per the sources, the development came after the IPS officer's name surfaced in the investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment Scam, which was raised by Congress.

IPS officer R Hithendra has been posted as ADGP, Recruitment wing.

"Amrit Paul, IPS (KN-1995), Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru. vice Arun Jeji Chakravarthy, IPS transferred. R Hithendra, IPS (KN-1996), Additional Director General of Police, Crimes and Technical services, Bengaluru is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment. vice Amrit Paul, IPS transferred," the government order reads.

MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the Home Minister along with the government and officials are clearly involved in this 545 PSI recruitment scam.

CID has already taken up the matter for investigation, on the other side Congress has alleged that the Home Minister is trying to safeguard the prime accused in the scam Divya Hagaragi (prime accused of PSI scam).

"He's (Amrit paul) the prime accused in PSI scam, he made a huge amount of money in recruitment scam, he must be investigated first, then every name will come out," said a Congress leader without disclosing his name to ANI.

Earlier, Priyank Kharge had alleged that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates.

The case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

While addressing the media persons on Saturday, State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured that everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be investigated thoroughly, and stringent actions will be taken against those found guilty.

Bommai also said that the candidates who passed the exam will also be interrogated.

( With inputs from ANI )

