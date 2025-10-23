Public barred from visiting dams, lakes in TN amid rising monsoon inflows

Chennai, Oct 23 The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) has imposed a statewide ban on public entry near dams, reservoirs, and lakes under its jurisdiction as heavy inflows continue due to the intensifying northeast monsoon.

The precautionary measure comes amid concerns over public safety, as many water bodies have begun to fill rapidly, prompting controlled releases from several key dams.

According to official sources, there are 90 major dams and 14,141 lakes across Tamil Nadu that are maintained by the WRD.

With persistent monsoon rain lashing various parts of the state, inflow into reservoirs has increased sharply in districts such as Salem, Erode, Theni, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, and Tiruvallur.

Authorities have begun to release surplus water from many of these dams to ensure their structural safety and prevent possible overflow. Traditionally, people from nearby areas visit these sites with their families to witness the scenic release of water or admire the sight of reservoirs at full capacity. However, officials said such practices have become increasingly dangerous during the monsoon season.

“Even a minor slip or sudden rise in water level can lead to tragic accidents. Hence, for safety reasons, the department has prohibited the public from approaching dams, lakes, and other water sources,” a senior WRD official stated.

The department has also requested police protection for major reservoirs that have been receiving heavy inflows. Security has been stepped up, particularly around critical water sources that supply drinking water to Chennai, including Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Puzhal, and Cholavaram lakes. These four reservoirs, located in the Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, are now under round-the-clock surveillance, with police personnel deployed in shifts to maintain security and prevent unauthorised access.

Officials said that signboards and barricades have been installed at the entry points of several dams, warning the public not to enter restricted zones.

The WRD has coordinated with district administrations and police departments to ensure that safety guidelines are strictly enforced. Residents living in low-lying areas downstream of rivers such as Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar, and Vaigai have been advised to remain cautious, as sudden releases of water from upstream dams may cause water levels to rise unexpectedly.

The department reiterated that its decision was purely preventive and urged citizens to cooperate fully during the ongoing monsoon period.

