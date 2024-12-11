Public Holiday in Karnataka on December 11: Schools and Colleges Closed Today

The Karnataka government has declared Wednesday, December 11, a public holiday. All schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed in honour of former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran politician SM Krishna, who passed away at 93 on Tuesday due to prolonged illness.

Tributes from various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poured in for the former Maharashtra Governor, who breathed his last at around 2.30 am on Monday. The Congress-led Siddaramaiah government also announced state mourning for three days starting December 10.

SM Krishna's last rites will be performed with full state honours at Somanahalli in Mandya district on Wednesday. During the mourning period there will be no official celebrations and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all government buildings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Mallijkarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and other leaders paid rich tributes to SM Krishna.

Who is SM Krishna?

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna served as the External Affairs Minister of India from 2009 to October 2012. He also served as the 10th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004 and the 19th Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008. Krishna was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2003, the second-highest civilian award in India.