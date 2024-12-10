SM Krishna Passes Away: Former Maharashtra Governor and Karnataka CM Dies at 92

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna passed away at his residence early Tuesday morning, December 10, his family said. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

"S M Krishna is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," the source said. Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Krishna also served as the External Affairs Minister and the Governor of Maharashtra. After a long stint in the Congress, Krishna joined the BJP towards the fag end of his political career.

Visuals From Outside His Residence in Bengaluru

VIDEO | Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna passed away at his residence early Tuesday morning, his family said. Visuals from outside the late leader's residence in #Bengaluru.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/MSyjWDkYWz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 10, 2024

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed grief over passing away of former chief Minister SM Krishna. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, whose legacy of leadership and public service has left an indelible mark on our state and nation."

His vision and dedication shaped Karnataka's progress and his corporate approach towards… pic.twitter.com/z5hP4OnDwY — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) December 10, 2024

"His vision and dedication shaped Karnataka’s progress and his corporate approach towards governance for Bengaluru endeared him to many. We are still reaping the benefits of his vision of positioning Bengaluru as a global city. As we remember him, we not only grieve the loss of a towering figure in our politics, but also celebrate a life well-lived in service to the people. May his soul rest in peace and his contributions continue to inspire generations to come," added Priyank Kharge.