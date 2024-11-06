Puducherry Shocker: 16-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped While Visiting Relative for Diwali Celebration

A teenage girl from Mumbai who visited with his family for a Diwali celebration was gang-raped in Puducherry. The 16-year-old visited her relative house in Chennai with her parents to celebrate the festival of lights, was raped by an auto driver before being taken to Chennai by at least six tourists and sexually assaulted for two days.

The shocking crime came to light on Monday, November 5, when police arrested auto-driver Kaja Mohideen of Kotakuppam in from Villapuram in Madurai district and later detained three suspected tourists, all of them techies from Chennai. The search is on for others.

The police based on the complaint filed, the incident took place around 9 pm on October 30, when the girl left her relative's place in Puducherry after a quarrel with her mother and sat on accused Mohideen's auto. She asked him to take her to tourist spots, but he took her to his house to Kottakuppam, in the influence of liquor and sexually assaulted her. On the next day morning he dropped her at Auroville.

According to TOI report, the Chennai tourists spotted her on Serenity Beach, befriended her and offered her a lift when she said she wanted to visit a friend in Chennai. There, they confined her to a room provided by their office, gave her liquor and took turns in sexually assaulting her.

The reports said that on November 2, they sent her in a cab to Puducherry where she was dropped on Beach Road. The Grand Bazaar police, who registered a missing girl case on her mother's complaint, received a tip about a girl loitering on Beach Raod and found her.

Police booked Mohideen and the others under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, and Section 137 of BNS. While Mohideen was in jail, police identified the tourists involved using CCTV camera footage. A police team arrested one accused from Andhra Pradesh and two from Odisha and launched a manhunt to nab three others involved in the crime.