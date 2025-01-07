Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana a mere poll promise, will remain on papers: Marghat Wale Baba temple priest

New Delhi, Jan 7 Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 to priests and granthis in Delhi. One such priest, Pandit Vaibhav Sharma of the Marghat Wale Baba temple, has expressed his doubts about the scheme’s authenticity, calling it a mere political promise and questioning its feasibility.

Sharma’s comments came after the Election Commission of India announced dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pandit Sharma raised concerns about the credibility of the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, suggesting that it was nothing more than an election stunt designed to garner votes. He also mentioned corruption allegations against Kejriwal, implying that the scheme was being used as a tool for political gain.

Below is the full interview:

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal recently visited you to register for the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana and promised Rs 18,000 as a monthly honorarium. What are your thoughts on this announcement?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: We were not informed about his visit beforehand. We only learned about it five minutes before Kejriwal arrived. As part of our religious duty, we allow everyone to visit the temple, so we welcomed him without any discrimination. After having darshan and tea, Kejriwal presented a booklet for registration. He asked if we would register, and since we had no other choice, we agreed. He then instructed us to include the numbers of all sevadars. We had no problem registering for 12 people, though we knew only two of us were actually here. After the registration, the media began asking about it, and we have no answers. We see this as just another election promise, Rs 18,000 is unrealistic, and such promises have been made before without follow-through. We’ve heard similar promises, like the Rs 2,100 or Rs 2,500 for priests in Punjab, but none of these have been fulfilled. We were told that one lakh people had been registered, but whether the money will actually come is another matter. It feels like just a photo opportunity.

IANS: Kejriwal has been giving Rs 18,000 to Maulvis in Delhi for the past few years. Do you think the timing of this announcement is purely for elections?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: Yes, it certainly seems like an election promise. Why wasn’t this announced earlier? Why only now, just before the elections? If Rs 18,000 had been promised for the last three years, why is it only happening now? It feels like a last-minute tactic to secure votes.

IANS: Given that Maulvis have been receiving this honorarium for years, do you think priests and granthis should have received this payment for the past three years as well?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: If the priests receive the money, it would be a big thing, but it’s unlikely. We heard that Maulvis were protesting because they weren’t paid on time. If the money was truly meant for Maulvis, they should not have had to protest. In the case of temple priests, their welfare is usually managed by temple committees. If a committee fails, the government should step in. However, as far as I know, no other temple in Delhi has registered priests for this scheme -- at least, we haven't seen any evidence of this or heard about it in the media. The process for registration is unclear, and there’s no transparency. It makes us wonder whether that was just for the photoshoot.

IANS: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report recently criticised the Sheesh Mahal project. Do you think Kejriwal’s government is corrupt?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: That’s for the court to decide. But we can’t ignore the facts -- how many times has he gone to jail and been granted bail? The Sheesh Mahal issue is under scrutiny because it involved huge sums of public money. The cost of installing a toilet by a prominent company, for example, was extremely high when it could have been done for a fraction of the price. If this is how public funds are being spent, it’s very unfortunate. If a toilet costing Rs 4,000 was instead priced at Rs 4 lakh, it raises questions. And this is just one example. If Kejriwal is making promises worth thousands of crores, such as the Rs 18,000 honorarium for priests, but the Delhi government’s own budget is in deficit, one must ask: where is this money coming from? The Jal Board is running at a loss, electricity bills are disputed, and many other government services are in disarray. So, I have serious doubts about the sustainability of these promises.

IANS: Do you believe Kejriwal’s recent announcements are a waste of public money?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: If the announcements are made honestly and the funds are used properly, they could benefit the public. Every developed country provides basic services like healthcare and transportation. However, the issue is that the implementation is often flawed. If the government were more transparent and efficient, people wouldn’t be as critical. We pay taxes, and we expect basic services in return -- like timely roads, medical facilities, and utilities. People don’t care about grandiose projects in hospitals; they just want basic needs met. I pay around Rs 1 lakh in taxes each year, and all I expect in return is good governance with basic services.

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal presents himself as an honest man. What’s your take on this?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: What someone says about themselves is irrelevant. The public’s perception is what truly matters. It’s how the people judge you. I may say that I am a great person, but if the public disagrees, it’s meaningless. Similarly, whether Kejriwal claims to be honest or not, the people are the ultimate judges of his actions. The public will determine whether he is truly honest or corrupt.

IANS: Who do you trust more -- Arvind Kejriwal or Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: I trust Prime Minister Modi more. We have lived through decades of hardship, especially in Delhi, before Modi came to power. He has united the country and raised people above caste and regional lines. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we’ve seen the Ram Mandir come to fruition. We may face challenges, such as rising fuel prices, but we support PM Modi because we believe in his vision for the country. It’s not about small issues like fuel prices -- it’s about the bigger picture. We voted for PM Modi because of his commitment to protecting our culture and religion.

IANS: Kejriwal’s opponents call him cunning. What do you think?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: That’s something you should ask his opponents. They know him better. Those who have worked with him will have their own opinions, and they are in the best position to judge his character.

IANS: Do you think Kejriwal is using priests to win elections? Why did he not remember priests for the past 10 years?

Pandit Vaibhav Sharma: Absolutely, it seems like election politics. For the past three years, Maulvis have been getting paid, but why weren’t priests included earlier? Why remember them now? It’s clear that Kejriwal is responding to the political climate, especially with the rise of Hindu unity. PM Modi has united Hindus across caste lines, and Kejriwal now feels the pressure to address the Hindu community. But if this was truly a concern, why wasn’t it addressed three years ago? It feels like a reaction to political pressure. It’s better late than never, but I remain skeptical about whether this promise will be fulfilled.

