Pulses Price Hike: Gujarat grapples with soaring tur dal rates

Ahmedabad, June 30 Gujarat is impacted by the pulses price surge. According to the latest market rates, the average wholesale price of arhar (tur/red gram) in Gujarat stands at Rs 8,335 per quintal (as on Friday). The retail price is even higher, reaching Rs 169 per kg.

The tight market conditions, characterised by insufficient supply, have exacerbated the situation. Although the arrival of imported daal is expected in the near future, its impact on the market is predicted to be minimal. As a result, retail prices continue to climb.

Several factors have contributed to the shortage of tur dal in the market. Firstly, farmers are gradually shifting away from pulses cultivation to high-value cash crops, leading to a decrease in production. Additionally, unseasonal rains also effected the crop.

Early projections from the Union Agriculture Ministry indicate that tur dal production is expected to be 9.8 per cent lower than the previous year, with significant damage reported in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, ground reports suggest that tur production in the Saurashtra region is comparatively low, intensifying the price surge within the state's market. As a result, consumers are grappling with the impact of soaring tur dal prices, adding to their financial burdens.

The Central government's decision to sell pulses from the buffer stock offers a glimmer of hope for the consumers, as it aims to address the pulses price hike issue. However, the market conditions and various external factors continue to pose challenges, necessitating a comprehensive and sustainable approach to stabilise prices and ensure a steady supply of pulses in Gujarat and across the country.

In a bid to combat the surging prices of pulses, the Central government has announced a significant decision to sell pulses from the buffer stock, similar to wheat. The move aims to alleviate the burden on consumers and curb the escalating prices of essential commodities.

Currently, tur dal is being sold at a steep rate in several states across the country, with consumers shelling out around Rs 160 to Rs 170 per kg.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor