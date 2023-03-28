Pune: 4 killed, 3 injured after pickup truck collides with motorcycles in Junnar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Four people including two children were killed, while the other three were injured after a pickup truck collided with two motorcycles in Pune's Junnar, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday late at night at around 11 pm.

"The deceased and injured were going towards Ahmednagar's side on two motorcycles when they were hit by a pickup truck," police said.

"In the accident, four people, including a man, a woman, and two children aged 6 and 2 were killed," police added.

Three who sustained injuries in the accident are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor