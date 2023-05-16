Punish officers who ruin Muslims lives: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Aryan Khan case

Reacting to the controversy of Aryan Khan row, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that officers who ruin the lives of Muslims and tribals by making false allegations of terrorism should also be sent to jail.

There are thousands of such cases where innocents are made to rot in jail and all the allegations are found baseless in court, Owaisi further said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede along with others. A search operation is underway at 20 locations including Mumbai, Ranchi, Kanpur, Delhi. Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede had come to limelight following the high-profile October, 2021 raids by the NCB on a Mumbai cruise after which the agency had arrested Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and 19 others and claimed to have seized some narcotics too.