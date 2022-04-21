Punjab AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh urges Congress to protest against MLA Jignesh Mevani's arrest

Punjab Aam Admi Party (AAP) spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday urged Congress to protest against the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani.

Taking to Twitter, Kang said, "Jignesh Mewani of Congress has been arrested by Assam police for tweeting against Modi. I challenge entire Congress leadership to protest in Assam against his arrest."

Earlier on Wednesday night, the Assam police arrested Jignesh Mevani the MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam, reportedly over a couple of his tweets.

A police team from Assam took Mevani into custody at Palanpur Circuit House in Banaskantha around 11:30 pm, as per Mevani's team.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message from displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".

"This Tweet from @jigneshmevani80 has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," reads the message on the Vadgam MLA's Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a tweet by the Gujarat Congress today, it read, "Assam Police along with Gujarat Police is reported to have detained Gujarat MLA Mr Jignesh Mevani at 11:30 pm and taken him to Assam by train on April 21 from Ahmedabad at 4 am. Treating a public servant as a criminal at night is CONDEMNABLE."

Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani extended his support to the Congress party in September 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

