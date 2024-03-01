Punjab: AAP Worker Gurpreet Singh Alias Gopi Chohla Shot Dead in Tarn Taran

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, March 1. According to the news agency PTI report, the incident occurred when Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Chohla, was going to Kapurthala district in his car for a court matter. He was travelling alone.

When Singh reached the railway crossing between Fatehbad and Goindwal Sahib, the assailants, who had been following him, opened indiscriminate fire on him and fled from the spot, police told PTI. Gurpreet Singh was stated to be a close aide of MLA from Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Lalplura.

Panic has gripped the area, the attackers managed to flee the scene after committing the crime. Further investigation is underway.