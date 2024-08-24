Punjab Accident: One Dead, Eight Injured After Ambulance Carrying Patient Collides with Car in Moga (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2024 11:57 AM2024-08-24T11:57:45+5:302024-08-24T12:02:33+5:30
Punjab: At least one person was killed and eight others injured when an ambulance collided with a car in ...
Punjab: At least one person was killed and eight others injured when an ambulance collided with a car in Moga district on Friday evening. The accident occurred near the bus stand in Rajiana village.
VIDEO | Punjab: At least one dead and eight injured in a collision between ambulance and car in Moga. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/7xFvrtlavk
The ambulance, carrying a patient from Moga Hospital to Bathinda, crashed into a car coming from Baghapurana around 5 p.m., according to regional media reports. The impact caused the ambulance to overturn.
Read Also | Nepal Bus Accident Update: Indian Air Force Plane To Bring Bodies of Maharashtra Pilgrims to Nashik Today
The patient in the ambulance died on the spot, while eight others, including the occupants of the car and the ambulance staff, were injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident caused significant damage to both vehicles and a parked scooter.Open in app