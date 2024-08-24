Punjab Accident: One Dead, Eight Injured After Ambulance Carrying Patient Collides with Car in Moga (Watch Video)

Punjab: At least one person was killed and eight others injured when an ambulance collided with a car in Moga district on Friday evening. The accident occurred near the bus stand in Rajiana village.

The ambulance, carrying a patient from Moga Hospital to Bathinda, crashed into a car coming from Baghapurana around 5 p.m., according to regional media reports. The impact caused the ambulance to overturn.

The patient in the ambulance died on the spot, while eight others, including the occupants of the car and the ambulance staff, were injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident caused significant damage to both vehicles and a parked scooter.