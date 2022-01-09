Punjab adds 3,922 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fatalities

Punjab on Sunday reported 3,922 fresh COVID-19 cases, 145 recoveries and nine deaths, as per the state's Department of Information and Public Relations.

With this, the active caseload in the state mounted to 16,343.

The cumulative case tally in the state is 6,21,419. Of these, 5,88,401 people have recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 28,482 tests were conducted.

Punjab's death toll stands at 1,66,75. Of the nine deaths reported on Sunday, one each was registered in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Pathankot and Sangrur while three were from Patiala.

As per the COVID bulletin, 254 patients are on oxygen support, and 10 are on ventilator support.

As many as 20 new patients were admitted to ICU and two new patients on ventilator support on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,821 children in the age group 15-17 were administered the first dose of vaccine today. A total of 40,687 children in this age group have taken their jabs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor