Punjab Assembly Results 2022: Arvind Kejriwal addresses the people in Punjab, Watch live

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal is addressing the people ahead of the party's win in Punjab. However, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann addressed the people of Punjab in Sangrur at 1 pm. In his address he said, "Will take the oath as CM at Bhagat Singh’s birthplace at Khatkar Kalan."

The AAP is all set to mark its win in Punjab. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.

Reacting to AAP's win in Punjab, leader Arvind Kejriwal said "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution". Party supporters celebrated outside the AAP office in Delhi over its superb performance in Punjab.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.