Punjab Assembly Results 2022: Congress blames Amarinder Singh for party's defeat

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala while addressing the press conference after his party's weak performance in assembly elections said, "The results of the 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people. Sonia Gandhi has decided to convene Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results".

"In Punjab, Congres presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is the son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change" he added.

Meanwhile in Punjab Aam Aadmi is leading will full majority. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.

AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann also won from the Dhuri constituency. Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the people of Punjab ahead of election results, said "In the last 75 years, these parties & leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system."

"We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine. With these results, people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt', he added.