Punjab Assembly Results 2022: "Is baar to jhaadu ko vote denge" says Rajdeep Sardesai

Describing the mood of Punjab's citizens, Rajdeep Sardesai indicated that the people of Punjab will vote for Aam Aadmi Party, he said "Is baar to jhaadu ko vote denge..."

On the same note, the reports are doing rounds that in Punjab AAP is leading in 33 seats while Congress is holding the second position. SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie are holding 7 and 2 seats each.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.



