Punjab Assembly Results 2022: The Congress high command should review the allotment of tickets: Congress MP

Amid the defeat sign of Congress in Punjab assembly elections, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill said, "The Congress high command should review the allotment of tickets and fix responsibility, make accountable the leaders who got tickets for their protégé for cash or kind ignoring merit & winnability of genuine, hard-working, loyal and honest Congressmen".

However, AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann in the state is leading by 16,787 votes from the Dhuri seat. On the other hand, Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi are trailing.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.