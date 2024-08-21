Punjab Based Agent Arrested for Providing Fake Visas to Bahrain Job Seekers

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2024 03:24 PM

ir="ltr">A Punjab-based agent and an accomplice were arrested on August 8 for arranging a fake visa of Bahrain to a passenger. The passenger identified as Rakesh, was denied entry at Bahrain airport and deported back to India. After the scrutiny of his travel documents, the work visa affixed to his Indian passport was found to be fake. The case was registered at IGI Airport Police Station, Delhi and an investigation of the case was taken up. The passenger was also arrested under relevant sections of the BNS and passport" Passports Act.

Rakesh revealed during the investigation that many friends of his village had gone abroad to earn some quick money, so he also decided to go to any Arab country for a better livelihood. He further revealed that he met with an agent named Abhinandan Kumar who belonged to the same village as him. The agent promised to send him to Bahrain in exchange for Rs 1.10 lakhs.

The agent reportedly arranged for a ticket and a visa to Bahrain. However, Rakesh realised that he would be deported to India as his visa was fake. Further investigation also led to the arrest of Abhinandan, who revealed the name of another accomplice, Bikramjeet. After inputs from local intelligence and surveillance, a team led by Inspector Sumit of IGI airport successfully arrested 25-year-old Bikramjeet from his hideout in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

After sustained interrogations, it was revealed to the Police that Bikramjeet had gone to Bahrain in 2018, where he met other agents who duped people on the pretext of sending them abroad. He got in touch with Abhinandan to earn some quick money and started working on a commission basis to dupe other passengers. Bikramjeet revealed that he received Rs 80,000 from Abhinandan. As per the arrangement, both of them arranged tickets and a fake visa to Bahrain for Rakesh.