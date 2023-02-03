Punjab: BSF troops shoot down Pak drone in Amritsar sector, recover contraband

Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak border which intruded on the Amritsar sector in the intervening night of February 2 to February 3 at 2:30 AM.

The drone entered the area of responsibility of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab, said BSF.

The drone was recovered on Friday morning along with a packet of contraband between the border fence and the zero line, said the BSF officials.

Further investigation is in process.

Earlier on Thursday, the BSF suspected drone activity at the Indo-Pak border near the Mumbeke village of Fazilka district in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday. The troops intercepted the drone by firing and recovered 2.622 Kilograms of heroin.

On 01st February 2023, during night hours, Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound and blinking red light of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near its bordering Village - Mumbeke in Fazilka.

As per the drill, troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned and Police & concerned sister agencies were informed.

Further, during the search of the area, BSF troops recovered three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.622 kilograms, along with a blinker device from a wheat field near village Mumbeke.

Further, during the search of the surrounding area near the bordering Village - Kabul Shah, BSF troops recovered another three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.612 kilograms along with a blinker device packed together, from a wheat field.

The recovered suspected narcotics substance is six packets with a gross weight of 5.234 Kgs and two blinker devices. Both blinker devices had two batteries attached to each of them.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor