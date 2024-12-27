Punjab Bus Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured as Bus Falls Into Drain in Bathinda (VIDEO)

Bathinda, Punjab (Dec. 27, 2024): At least two people were killed, and several others were injured on Friday when a bus fell into a drain on Kot Shamir Road in Bathinda. The accident occurred while the bus was crossing a bridge.

Bathinda, Punjab: A bus carrying around 50 passengers fell into a drain in Jiwan Singh Wala Village, while traveling from Sardulgarh to Bathinda. The accident has resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. Relief operations are ongoing to assist the victims and assess the… pic.twitter.com/hkAaJsLFav — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2024

Rescue teams reached the site immediately and are working to pull out survivors. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of passengers onboard.

This incident follows another fatal bus accident in Uttarakhand earlier this week. On Wednesday, four people died, and more than 24 were injured when a bus plunged into a 1,500-foot gorge near Bhimtal. The vehicle, traveling from Almora to Haldwani, reportedly lost control before the fall.

Officials have urged drivers to exercise caution as accidents involving buses continue to raise concerns about road safety in the region.