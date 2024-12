Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 22 Passengers Injured as Tourist Bus Overturns in Krishnagiri District (Watch Video)

Uthangarai, Tamil Nadu (December 27, 2024): A tourist bus traveling from Dharmapuri to Tiruvannamalai overturned near Thurinjipatti in Krishnagiri district on Thursday. The accident left 22 passengers injured. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. According to reports, officials have been instructed to provide assistance. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the incident.

