Punjab By-Elections 2024: BJP Announces Candidates for Three Assembly Seats; Manpreet Badal to Contest in Gidderbaha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for three seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly by-elections. Sardar Ravikaran Kehlo will contest from the Dera Baba Nanak seat, Sardar Manpreet Badal from the Gidderbaha seat, and Sardar Keval Singh Dhillon from the Barnala seat. Additionally, the BJP has named Bernard Marak as its candidate for the Gambegre Assembly constituency by-election in Meghalaya.

BJP announces the names of candidates for Meghalaya's Gambegre Assembly constituency bypoll and for Punjab by-polls.



Manpreet Badal to contest from Gidderbaha, Punjab pic.twitter.com/PkjfOB4gxe — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

On October 15, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-elections will be held for four assembly seats — Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, and Barnala — on November 13. The results will be declared on November 23. These four assembly seats fell vacant after MLAs from these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Polling for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will take place on November 13, while one assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded constituency in Maharashtra will hold elections on November 20. Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be conducted in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with Maharashtra also voting on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

The by-polls will be held across 15 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.