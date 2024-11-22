Punjab Bypolls Election Result 2024: Counting of Votes to Four Assembly Seats on November 23

Vote counting for the bypolls to four Punjab assembly seats, which were contested on Wednesday, will take place on (November 23) Saturday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and BJP are all aiming to secure victories in these constituencies.

The bypolls for four assembly seats — Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala — were held on Wednesday. These elections are considered a crucial test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose government recently completed two and a half years in office. A strong performance in the bypolls would provide a significant boost for Mann, especially after his party's disappointing showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it managed to secure only three out of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

The stakes are equally high for the main opposition, Congress, with significant pressure on MPs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Randhawa, whose wives contested the bypolls from Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak, respectively. The BJP, having failed to secure any seats in the state's general elections, is also aiming to make a strong showing in the bypolls.

The bypolls saw a voter turnout of 63.91%, with the Gidderbaha segment recording the highest turnout at 81.90%. The Dera Baba Nanak seat saw 64.01% polling, Barnala recorded 56.34%, and Chabbewal had 53.43%. Officials confirmed on Friday that foolproof security arrangements have been implemented at the counting centers.