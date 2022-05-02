Punjab Cabinet meeting begins, 'one MLA, one pension' scheme may get approval

Punjab Cabinet meeting started under the chairmanship of the state chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday.

According to the sources, the cabinet may approve the 'one MLA, one pension' scheme. Once it gets approved, the Punjab government will not pay the income tax of MLAs.

At the same time, the decision may be taken to give a bonus of Rs 500 per acre to wheat farmers, the source said.

( With inputs from ANI )

