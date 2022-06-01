Punjab: Clash outside Khalsa College in Amritsar, 2 injured

Two persons were injured in a clash that erupted between two groups outside Khalsa College, Amritsar, informed the police.

According to police, shots were fired during the clash outside the college. The situation is under control and it was a routine crime, not a gang war.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh reacted to the clash at Khalsa College.

He said, "24-year-old Lovepreet Singh died in the clash between two groups and law and order has collapsed in Punjab but Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadda are telling police to check anti-Kejriwal tweets and take action".

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also reacted by saying that nine murders were committed in the last two days. Today, a bus was hijacked and looted by armed robbers on a busy highway in broad daylight near Ludhiana".

He further said, "Bhagwant Mann govt is proving to be disastrous. There's an atmosphere of fear across Punjab".

Shirom Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his concern over the Khalsa College clash and said that lawlessness is increasing every day under the AAP govt with another broad daylight murder occurring opp Khalsa College for Women in Amritsar.

He further said, "Even as citizens are in intense state of insecurity, Bhagwant Mannseems to be still waiting for orders from Delhi on how to deal with the situation."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor