Punjab CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to kin of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, killed in encounter with terrorists

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of the brave soldier and said that his utmost dedication to defending the country's sovereignty will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Notably, Jasbir Singh hailed from village Vain Point in district Tarn Taran and is survived by his parents, a brother, and a sister, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor