Punjab CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to kin of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, killed in encounter with terrorists
By ANI | Published: December 31, 2021 03:02 PM2021-12-31T15:02:28+5:302021-12-31T15:10:07+5:30
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to one member of the bereaved family of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh.
The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of the brave soldier and said that his utmost dedication to defending the country's sovereignty will inspire his peers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
Notably, Jasbir Singh hailed from village Vain Point in district Tarn Taran and is survived by his parents, a brother, and a sister, it added.
( With inputs from ANI )
