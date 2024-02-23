Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Rs 1 Crore Aid, Job for Shubhkaran Singh's Family, Who Died During Delhi Chalo March

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced Rs 1 Crore financial assistance and support for the family of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who tragically lost his life during the farmers' movement at the Khanuri border in Sangrur district in the state of Punjab.

In a move to extend solidarity and address the concerns of the aggrieved family, the Punjab government has pledged Rs 1 crore in financial aid along with a government job for Shubhkaran's younger sister. Additionally, the CM emphasized that due legal action will be taken against those responsible for the unfortunate incident.

खनौरी बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन के दौरान शहीद हुए शुभकरन सिंह के परिवार को पंजाब सरकार की ओर से 1 करोड़ रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता और उनकी छोटी बहन को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाएगी.. दोषियों के खिलाफ उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी ..फर्ज निभा रहे हैं... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 23, 2024

Addressing the ongoing farmers' protest, CM Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed his commitment to stand by the farming community, asserting that any police personnel found accountable for Shubhkaran's death will face consequences. He reiterated that Shubhkaran's advocacy for fair agricultural prices epitomized the genuine concerns of farmers, and vowed to uphold their rights.

On February 13, 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh left his home in Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district to join the farmers' march to Delhi. Eight days later, he was killed in clashes between the farmers and police near the Khanauri border separating Punjab and Haryana.