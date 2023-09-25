Punjab CM dares ex-finance minister to face truth on corruption charges

Chandigarh, Sep 25 Taking a jibe at Punjab’s former finance minister Manpreet Badal, who was booked by the Vigilance Bureau along with four others on charges of irregularities in the purchase of a property, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said those who used to boast about honesty are now running pillar to post for saving their skin.

The Chief Minister said there is a huge difference between speaking the truth and standing on it. He dared him to face truth instead of seeking legal protection.

He said these leaders earlier used to say that they will wait for whatever action is taken against them. However, Mann said now afraid of punitive action these leaders are seeking legal protection by asserting that they might be arrested.

The Chief Minister in a statement said these “hypocrites” have always befooled the people with their flowery language. However, he said in the garb of public service they had looted the wealth of the state which is not tolerable.

Mann said they would be made accountable for their sins and every penny plundered from the wealth of state will be recovered.

The Chief Minister said rather than making tall claims about honesty and simplicity the former minister must face action as per law of land.

He said the entire Punjab is well aware of misdeeds of the former minister, adding Manpreet who had remained finance minister for fairly long period was hand in glove with the elements who ruined the state.

Mann said the coffers of state were empty for welfare of people during his stint but the brazen loot of public money was allowed.

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a criminal and corruption case against Manpreet and four others. It has arrested three accused -- Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Vikas Arora.

A spokesperson for the bureau said the case was registered on a complaint filed by former legislator Saroop Chand Singla.

He informed during the probe it was found that Manpreet during his tenure as Finance Minister from 2018 to 2021 used his political pressure and influenced to purchase two plots measuring 1,560 square yards in Bathinda, causing a loss of lakhs of rupees to the state exchequer.

Manpreet has already moved an application in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ram Kumar Singla in Bathinda for his pre-arrest bail.

The court has listed the matter for hearing September 26.

