Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns as Lok Sabha MP

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann tendered his resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla on Monday.Mann has been an MP from the Sangrur constituency in Punjab. Mann won the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district by 58,206 votes in the February 20 elections. He defeated Dalvir Singh Goldy of the Congress.

On his last day in the House as an MP, Mann said, “I will miss this House. Punjab has given me a huge responsibility. I promise to the people of Sangrur that a bold voice for them will echo soon in this House.”The Aam Admi Party (AAP) bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab assembly elections. Mann, who was the party’s chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath of office on March 16 at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village of Khatkar Kalan.

