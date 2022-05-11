Punjab: Cong leader Bajwa flays Bhagwant Mann govt for Mohali blast

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday termed the attack on Mohali Police Intelligence Office a "terrorist attack".

He said that whenever there is political stability in Pakistan, the border states of India need to be alert.

He alleged that the hands of foreign forces are behind the Mohali attack while adding that the central probe agency should investigate the attack.

The Congress leader further said that the Bhagwant Mann government should have called an all-party meeting and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lacks experience in running the government.

"Attempts are being made to create hatred between the two main communities of Punjab. Fear and lack of trust are growing among the people of Punjab. Government should guarantee security to the people," he added.

"After the Mohali attack, the government should tell what steps the Punjab Police took. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is misusing Punjab Police to please his master. Law and order situation is not good in Punjab. More than 55 murders have occurred in 50 days," he further alleged.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that police have begun an investigation into the Mohali blast stating that those who attempted to spoil the atmosphere of the state will not be spared.

Mann, according to sources, has also called for a meeting at his residence today with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action taken so far.

Earlier on Monday, Central Intelligence agencies found the role of suspected overground workers of Khalistani extremists group associated with Pakistan-based terrorist groups in a blast reported at Punjab Police's intelligence office building in Mohali.

( With inputs from ANI )

