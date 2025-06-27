Punjab Crime: Decomposed Body Found Hidden Inside Blue Drum With Feet and Neck Tied

In a chilling repeat of the recent Meerut case where a body was found hidden in a blue drum, a similar disturbing discovery has been made in Ludhiana, Punjab. A decomposed body was found concealed inside a blue drum in the Sherpur area. Locals alerted the police after detecting a foul smell emanating from a drum in the Sherpur area. Police rushed to the scene and, upon inspection, discovered the body inside the blue drum. The deceased was stuffed into a plastic bag, and their feet and neck were bound with a rope.

Police officer Kulwant Kaur stated that based on the face, the deceased might be a migrant worker. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital morgue for post-mortem. No other marks were found on the body, but its decomposed state suggests the death occurred several days ago. Police's preliminary investigation indicates that the drum used to conceal the body was brand new, leading them to suspect a well-planned murder and the purchase of a new drum specifically for concealment. To trace the culprits, police have compiled a list of 42 drum manufacturing companies in Ludhiana and are investigating them. Additionally, police are reviewing CCTV footage from within a five-kilometer radius of the crime scene, as well as from railway stations, bus stands, and other parts of the city, to identify any suspicious movements.