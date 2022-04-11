Punjab Government appoints four new SSPs

Published: April 11, 2022

According to an official order, the Punjab government on Monday appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in four districts of the state, informed the officials.

Punjab Government appoints four new SSPs

The newly appointed SSPs are Rajpal Sandhu, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Kumar.

Rajpal Sandhu, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Kumar have been made SSP of Batala, Faridkot, SBS Nagar and Khanna respectively.

