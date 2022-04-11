Punjab Government appoints four new SSPs

According to an official order, the Punjab government on Monday appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in four districts of the state, informed the officials.

The newly appointed SSPs are Rajpal Sandhu, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Kumar.

Rajpal Sandhu, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Kumar have been made SSP of Batala, Faridkot, SBS Nagar and Khanna respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

