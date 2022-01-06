Punjab government appoints Ishwar Singh as the cheif of the state vigilance bureau (VB)

Replacing BK Uppal, Ishwar Singh become the new chief of the state vigilance bureau (VB) in Punjab. The Punjab government on Thursday appointed Ishwar Singh director general of police (ADGP) as the new chief of the state vigilance bureau.

The notification regarding this replacement was issued by governor Banwarilal Purohit. "On the recommendation of the Committee constituted under Section 24 of the Punjab State Vigilance Commission Act 2020, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Sh. Ishwar Singh, IPS (RR 1993) as Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau Punjab in place of Sh. B K. Uppal, IPS," the notification reads.

"Sh. B.K Uppal, IPS is hereby relieved of the charge of Chief Director Vigilance Bureau, Punjab and is directed to report to the Department of Home Affairs & Justice, Government of Punjab for further posting," it added.

Earlier a 3-member committee, headed by Punjab Chief Vigilance Commissioner Justice Mehtab Gill, had suggested three IPS officers for appointment as the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau (VB). The three names were Ishwar Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Deo, and G Nageswara Rao.

And the government selected Ishwar Singh in the place of BK Uppal.