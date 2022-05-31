Punjab Govt appoints IPS Ishwar Singh as new ADGP

Punjab government on Tuesday appointed IPS Ishwar Singh as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order.

According to the notice of the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, officer Ishwar Singh has been directed to join his new place of posting immediately.

Earlier, in the month of March, Ishwar Singh was replaced by ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo as the Chief Vigilance Officer during a reshuffle of senior IPS officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

