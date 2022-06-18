Punjab govt declares holiday in Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla on June 23

Punjab Government has declared a local holiday on June 23 in Government Offices, Boards/Corporations and Government Educational Institutions located in district Barnala, Sangrur and 105-Malerkotla Assembly constituency of district Malerkotla due to voting on this day for Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election.

Punjab Government has issued a notification in this regard according to which if any government official or employee is a voter of district Sangrur, Barnala and 105-Malerkotla Assembly constituency of district Malerkotla and working in Punjab Government Offices, Boards/corporations and government educational institutions, he can take special leave for voting from the concerned authority on June 23, 2022 (Thursday) by presenting his voter card. This leave will not be deducted from the leave account of the officer/staff.

Paid leave is also declared in District Sangrur, Barnala and 105-Malerkotla Assembly constituency of district Malerkotla, as per the provision of sub-section 1 of section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, on June 23, 2022, (In respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, Industrial undertakings or any other establishment).

The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann won the assembly election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency in the Sangrur district and took oath as the chief minister of Punjab.

Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded former Congress leader Kewal Singh Dhillon while AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh from the seat.

( With inputs from ANI )

