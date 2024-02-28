Punjab Grapples With Diesel Shortage As Farmer Protests Disrupt Supply Chains

The current situation of diesel and cylinder gas supplies in Punjab is facing challenges due to the ongoing farmers' protests. The protests have resulted in roadblocks, affecting the supply of essential fuels like diesel and LPG gas. Additionally, fuel pumps in Punjab have remained shut due to high tax rates, exacerbating the situation.

The protests in Punjab are part of a larger trend of outrage against inflation and other issues faced by farmers in the region. Tractors have been parked by roadsides, and farmers have taken to the streets, hoisting gas cylinders as a symbol of their discontent. These demonstrations highlight the challenges faced by farmers and the impact on essential supplies like fuel.

Major crisis of diesel and cylinder gas going on in Punjab due to ongoing farmers' protest. Supplies of Diesel and LPG Gas in Punjab are badly hit due to road blocks and safety issues: Ministry Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

The demands of farmers in the Punjab Farmer protest include:

1. Guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP): Farmers are demanding a law that would guarantee them MSP for various crops, ensuring they receive fair prices for their produce.

2. Financial Security and Dignity: Farmers are asking for financial security to receive good prices for their crops and are demanding dignity, stating that they cannot be poor forever.

3. Withdrawal of Cases: Farmers are demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against them during previous protests.

4. Repeal of Farm Laws: The farmers are also seeking the repeal of farm laws that they believe would leave them vulnerable to big corporations.

5. Loan Waiver and Pension: Other demands include a complete loan waiver for farmers and farm labor, a monthly pension for older farmers and laborers, and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill.

6.Transparency in Discussions: Farmers are calling for transparency in discussions with the government regarding their demands, particularly related to MSP calculations.

The government has offered to procure certain crops at MSP by entering into contracts for five years, but this offer was rejected by the protesting farmers who seek a more comprehensive and permanent solution to their demands. The farmers have paused their protest after the government dispersed their march and offered new talks to resume discussions on their demands.