Punjab: Morinda sacrilege accused dies at Mansa Civil Hospital

Mansa (Punjab) [India], May 2 : Morinda sacrilege case accused Jasvir Singh died on Monday evening at Mansa Civil Hospital, informed officials.

Accused Jasvir Singh alias Jassi was lodged in Mansa's Tamkot Jail and was shifted from Rupnagar to Mansa on April 29. In a video that had surfaced, he was seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of Gurdwara in Morinda, hitting granthis (priests) and desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

According to hospital authorities, Jasvir Singh complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

"Jasvir Singh was shifted to Mansa Civil Hospital. He was admitted to Mansa Civil Hospital by Jail Department. His condition worsened around 8:30 pm and he complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing. Despite our best efforts we could not save him," said Dr Ishan, Civil Hospital Mansa.

Earlier on April 24, after the sacrilege incident at a gurdwara in Punjab's Morinda, Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib Gi Harpreet Singh expressed concern over these incidents in Punjab.

The Jathedar said that incidents of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Gutka Sahib are happening continuously in Punjab, which is a matter of concern.

He said the incident that happened on Monday in Morinda deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

"A person came and thrashed the granthi and also talked about Sri Guru Granth Sahib. This incident is not tolerable," Gi Harpreet Singh said.

The Jathedar further said that the government and the administration should take strict action against the person.

"Until strict action is taken against such persons, sacrilege cannot stop. These things happening in Punjab indicate that the State is being pushed towards darkness. There must be some bigger forces behind them," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured action after the video of sacrilege at a Gurdwara in Morinda surfaced on social media.

"The incident that happened at Gurdwara Sri Kotwali Sahib of Morinda is highly condemnable and no one will be spared for this incident. Anyone who commits the act of blasphemy will be severely punished... For us, the honour of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is the first priority," tweeted Mann.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh demanded strict action against the perpetrator.

"The beadbi incident at Gurdwara Sri Kotwali Sahib in Morinda is highly condemnable. I urge Punjab Police to immediately arrest the perpetrator of this heinous crime and award the strictest punishment possible," tweeted Capt Amarinder Singh.

