Punjab police arrest one aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 : In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Bathinda Police, has arrested one of the aides of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with his three operatives, officials said on Friday.

According to Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, the arrested accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Bindri.

The DGP tweeted, "In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, AGTF, in a joint operation with Bathinda Police, arrested Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, along with his three operatives".

DGP Yadav also informed that there are a number of cases related to extortion, kidnapping, and the arms and NDPS Act registered against the accused.

"They have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, related to extortion, kidnapping, arms, and the NDPS Act. During the preliminary investigation, Bindri revealed that he used drones to smuggle arms and narcotics via IndoPak border," he said.

Informing about the recoveries, the DGP said that one Chinese pistol and five live cartridges, along with 270 gm of heroin and one car, had been recovered.

"Punjab Police India is fully committed to destroying narcotics and illegal arms networks as per the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann," DGP Yadav said in his tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor