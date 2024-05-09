Punjab Police bust interstate weapon smuggling racket, two held

Chandigarh, May 9 In an intelligence-based operation, the Counter Intelligence (CI) unit of Jalandhar has busted an interstate weapon smuggling racket with the arrest of two smugglers after recovering six pistols and seven magazines from their possession, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh and Rahul Masih.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed the racket was working in a well-oiled manner and had procured four large weapons consignments from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain in the past six months.

The module members were in touch with a US-based criminal entity and procured weapon consignment on his directions. He said police teams have identified two more members of the module, who supplied weapons to gangsters.

The teams are on a manhunt to nab them, said the DGP, adding further investigations are ongoing to establish the backward and forward linkages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor