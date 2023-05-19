Punjab Police conduct raids at premises of anti-social elements

Chandigarh, May 19 Punjab Police on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at premises of anti-social elements and persons involved in crimes.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said the day-long operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner and all the CPs and SSPs were asked to depute at least one police party per police station to check the whereabouts of these persons.

He said 450 police parties, involving over 3,000 police personnel, have conducted raids at premises of at least 4,171 persons, who have a criminal record.

The Special DGP said the purpose to carry out this operation was to know the whereabouts of such persons, besides, ensuring that they have returned to the mainstream.

