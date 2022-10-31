Punjab police gets transit remand of Deepak Tinu in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

A Delhi court granted transit remand of gangster Deepak Tinu in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, who had fled from the custody of the Mansa crime investigation agency, to the Punjab Police on Monday.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal on Monday allowed the Punjab Police's plea seeking transit remand of Deepak Tinu and directed them to produce him before the concerned court of Mansa District of Punjab.

Tinu was then produced by the Special cell on Monday, after the remand days granted to him ended last week.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell nabbed gangster Deepak Tinu from Rajasthan's Ajmer last week after he escaped from the custody of Punjab police on October 1.

According to the special cell, Deepak Tinu was arrested near the India-Pakistan border of Rajasthan, directly after absconding from Mansa and a consignment of hand grenades and weapons from Pakistan had also reached the Lawrence gang through drones.

It further said that this consignment was to be used to carry out a big high-profile massacre. The Special Cell is however trying to find how the hand grenades reach Deepak and through what routes.

Deepak Tinu is an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is one of the main accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moose Wala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

( With inputs from ANI )

