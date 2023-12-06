Punjab police had warned Rajasthan police about threat to Karni Sena Chief's life in March

A day after Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead a report has emerged that, Punjab police had sent an alert to their counterparts in Rajasthan about a deadly plan to kill the Karni Sena Chief. Bishnoi gang member Sampat Nehra, lodged in Bathinda jail, was planning to carry out the attack. Nehra had reportedly also asked his men to arrange for AK-47. According to a News18 report, Rajasthan police has picked up two suspects from Haryana based on inputs from the mobile phone of their accomplice Naveen Shekhawat who was shot dead. Police, however, is still verifying if these two people are the main accused in the murder. Local reports stated that police has zeroed down on one Rohit Rathore, who is a resident of Rajasthan’s Makrana, and one Nitin Fauji, who is a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra had said on Tuesday that they have sought the cooperation of its Haryana counterparts.

The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police too had flagged a threat to the Rajput leader. Gogamedi, who led a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, had sought police security but it was not provided. He was shot dead in his Jaipur home yesterday by three men who had tea with him in his living room. The murder was captured on CCTV camera. Gogamedi and two of his associates suffered bullet injuries in the attack. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. One of the attackers was also shot dead by Gogamedi's aides during a gunfight, police said. Rohit Godara, a gangster closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, has taken responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.The murder triggered widespread protests in Jaipur, Churu, Udaipur, Alwar and Jodhpur districts. Rajput outfits have also called for a statewide bandh today.