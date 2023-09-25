Punjab Police raid Khalistani extremist Landa’s associates

Chandigarh, Sep 25 Punjab Police on Monday conducted raids on premises of the associates of Khalistani extremist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, who is on the radar of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Ferozepur district, bordering Pakistan, officials said.

Raids have been conducted at 48 places and many people have been detained.

Landa and Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, both ISI-backed operatives have been accused of promoting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in India.

According to the NIA, both Pakistan-based Rinda and Linda are wanted in cases relating to commissioning of targeted killings, as well as targeting of law enforcement agencies in order to create an environment of terror in Punjab.

Rinda is a “listed individual terrorist” and a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) member. He’s originally a resident of Maharashtra's Nanded, with Punjab's Taran Tarn district as a permanent address. Landa is also a resident of Tarn Taran.

Last week, the police launched a statewide crackdown on the accomplices of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Brar is an accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Muktsar Sahib, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor