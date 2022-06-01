Punjab Police reconstitutes SIT to expedite probe into Sidhu Moose Wala killing

The Director-General of Punjab Police, VK Bhawra on Wednesday reconstituted a six-membered Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigations in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case.

The six-membered investigative team will comprise the Inspector General of Police PAP Jaskaran Singh, Additional Inspector General of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mansa Gaurav Toora, SP Investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh, under the supervision of Additional DGP of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban.

The DGP in its fresh orders, stated, "the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of investigation, police report under section 173 of Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPCN) shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction."

"The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with the approval of the DGP," the order read further.

As per the information, Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, had left his house around 4:30 PM on Sunday along with his neighbour Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh, when he was shot dead by unidentified persons.

However, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Meanwhile, the Mansa Police Station has lodged an FIR on May 29 under the section 302, 307, 341, 148, 149 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Moose Wala's murder case after Brar, who is a close aide of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Punjab Police on Monday also detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, STF sources said.

The singer was cremated at his native village Moosa in Mansa after his body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital to his residence on Tuesday, where a huge crowd gathered to pay their tributes.

Meanwhile, the sources also informed that he was hit by around 25 bullets by the assailants and gunpowder was also found on his body. They added that the singer had died before he was taken to the hospital.

According to the STF sources, the incident took place at 5.25 PM and the police received information for the same at 5.50 PM.

( With inputs from ANI )

